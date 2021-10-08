Advertise
I-65 NB blocked, SB reopens near Pine Level after crash

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINE LEVEL, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound remain blocked and southbound lanes have reopened after a two-vehicle crash near Pine Level.

The crash happened near the 191-mile marker, in between Pine Level and Verbena.

Traffic maps show traffic backed up northbound and southbound. Motorists are being asked to seek an alternate route.

Details on any injuries have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

