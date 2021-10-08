Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Jamey Johnson returns Sunday to Montgomery for annual benefit concert

Jamey Johnson returns home to Montgomery Sunday, Oct. 6 for his homecoming concert which is set...
Jamey Johnson returns home to Montgomery Sunday, Oct. 6 for his homecoming concert which is set to begin at 7 p.m.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Native and Grammy-winning country music star Jamey Johnson is returning home for a benefit concert at Riverwalk Stadium Sunday.

The concert benefits the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, which provides comfort and relief to those affected by pancreatic cancer. The foundation also works to raise awareness and support research that directly and indirectly affects pancreatic cancer patients.  

Johnson’s annual homecoming concert raises the most funds out of any of the NMF events.

Johnson spoke with Anchor Sally Pitts about Sunday’s upcoming concert. He said this fundraising event is personal.

“Nikki was a dear friend of mine, and before Nikki was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, I just lost Hank Cochran to pancreatic cancer. Since Nikki has passed away, my uncle Barry died from it. One of my best friends, TW, his brother died from it,” Johnson said. “We’ve just had so many people in my life we’ve lost to pancreatic cancer. It kind of makes it personal.”

Several artists will be in performance, including:

  • Cody Jinks
  • Randy Houser
  • Jarrod Niemann
  • Taylor Hicks
  • Dennis Quaid
  • Nick Norman
  • Rob Hatch
  • Jesse Kieth Whitley
  • River Dan
  • Whatley & Company
  • Bennett Hall Band
  • Sadie McClendon
  • Jessie Lynn (Alabama’s Singing Cowgirl) and Hunter

The concert will start at 7 p.m. with bowl seat tickets for $35 and field tickets (standing room only) for $50.  To purchase tickets or for more information, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bazzell, 36, is now charged with first and second-degree theft of property, as well as...
Suspect identified after stolen Montgomery police vehicle crashes on I-65
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a shooting on South Holt Street.
1 dead in shooting on Montgomery’s South Holt Street
Franklin Gregory Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021 following an indictment...
Former south Alabama police chief arrested
Laquinnton Jones is charged with two counts of assault and one count of firing a gun into an...
Suspect arrested for shooting that led to Atlanta Highway crash
Keith Mushat Jr., has been arrested and charged with firing a gun into an occupied Montgomery...
Man charged after shots fired into woman’s Montgomery home

Latest News

The Alabama National Fair officially opens Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The ‘Best 10 Days of Fall’ returns Friday to Montgomery
Grand opening held for Opelika Public Library
Grand opening held for Opelika Public Library
The partnership will provide 500 security alarms and camera devices to domestic violence victims.
New partnership provides extra protection for domestic violence victims
The Equal Justice Initiative has announced the opening date for the new Legacy Museum: From...
New, expanded Legacy Museum opening Friday, EJI announces