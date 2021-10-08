Jamey Johnson returns Sunday to Montgomery for annual benefit concert

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Native and Grammy-winning country music star Jamey Johnson is returning home for a benefit concert at Riverwalk Stadium Sunday.

The concert benefits the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, which provides comfort and relief to those affected by pancreatic cancer. The foundation also works to raise awareness and support research that directly and indirectly affects pancreatic cancer patients.

Johnson’s annual homecoming concert raises the most funds out of any of the NMF events.

Johnson spoke with Anchor Sally Pitts about Sunday’s upcoming concert. He said this fundraising event is personal.

“Nikki was a dear friend of mine, and before Nikki was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, I just lost Hank Cochran to pancreatic cancer. Since Nikki has passed away, my uncle Barry died from it. One of my best friends, TW, his brother died from it,” Johnson said. “We’ve just had so many people in my life we’ve lost to pancreatic cancer. It kind of makes it personal.”

Several artists will be in performance, including:

Cody Jinks

Randy Houser

Jarrod Niemann

Taylor Hicks

Dennis Quaid

Nick Norman

Rob Hatch

Jesse Kieth Whitley

River Dan

Whatley & Company

Bennett Hall Band

Sadie McClendon

Jessie Lynn (Alabama’s Singing Cowgirl) and Hunter

The concert will start at 7 p.m. with bowl seat tickets for $35 and field tickets (standing room only) for $50. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.