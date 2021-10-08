Advertise
‘Major crash’ causing heavy delays near Chantilly, I-85

Wreck on Chantilly Parkway causing heavy delays.
Wreck on Chantilly Parkway causing heavy delays.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is reporting a “major crash” near Chantilly Parkway and the entrance ramp to Interstate 85 northbound.

According to ALDOT, motorists traveling in this direction should expect major delays.

Cameras provided by ALDOT show the crash is causing heavy delays. The roadway is down to one lane.

Additional details about the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

