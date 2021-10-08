Millbrook man charged in Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in a shooting that left a man dead in Montgomery Thursday, according to court records.

According to Montgomery police, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of South Holt Street around 3:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been fatally shot.

On Thursday, police said a person of interest had been taken into custody for the shooting.

Court records indicate Zy’Cal Jamarcio Patterson, 21, of Millbrook, has been charged with murder.

Patterson was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $150,000 bond. ((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

