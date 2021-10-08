‘Pop-up trails’ to be set up in Montgomery’s old Cloverdale

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery nonprofit has set up a new kind of traffic lane called a “pop-up trail” in old Cloverdale.

River Region Trails said the “pop-up trails” will demonstrate how future permanent pedestrian infrastructure could look and function. The project will take place through Oct. 24.

During the project, the behavior between pedestrian and traffic will be monitored. A survey will also be completed on the neighborhood and trail users.

“I think that we are really going to start showing Montgomery that if we want to improve as a city, then we have to start respecting everyone, including those who are not in automobiles,” said Will O’Connor, executive director for River Region Trails. “And we have to start planning and building for a lifestyle that allows you to move about safely.”

O’Connor says River Region Trails is finishing their master plan proposal for the city. Once complete, the group hopes to advise Montgomery on future road and infrastructure projects.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.