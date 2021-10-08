Advertise
Showers are gone and sunshine is back!

Our weather pattern remains mild and dry as we head into the weekend
By Amanda Curran
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - FINALLY... after a week of wet weather, our days are trending much drier and sunnier starting today. Before we can really start to enjoy our forecast, we will have to deal with some fog this morning. Due to saturated grounds and still muggy atmosphere, patchy areas of fog are possible anywhere Friday morning, so give yourself some extra time for that commute!

Later this afternoon we are expecting a mostly sunny sky for everyone with highs reaching the low and mid 80s. Might seems a little warm for October, but it’s only a few degrees above average for this time of year.

Friday Night Fever Football games are looking good, as dry conditions are expected tonight; overnight lows Friday into Saturday will fall into the 60s.

If you have plans this weekend to go to the Alabama National Fair or one of the many college football games in the area, the forecast is looking great! Expect mostly sunny skies with nearly zero rain chances... highs will stay in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the middle to lower 60s.

Sunshine is back and looks to stick around for the next week!
Looking at the long range forecast for the week ahead, the weather looks to stay mainly dry, sunny and warm. Monday and Tuesday we are expecting mostly to partly sunny skies with highs remaining in the middle 80s and overnight lows in the middle 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs stay in the middle 80s, along with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s. While no fall feel will be in the air for the next week, it will be beneficial to dry out after the flooding rains we have had as of late in Alabama.

Looking at the long range forecast models, they are hinting at a cold front sliding into the region by late Friday into next weekend. This could bring a slight chance for rain to the area and a tad bit of a cool down. We will continue to track that system and update the forecast with the latest information as we push closer to next weekend.

