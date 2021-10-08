Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

West Virginia governor got trapped in malfunctioning elevator

A malfunction caused West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to become trapped in the elevator at the...
A malfunction caused West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to become trapped in the elevator at the governor’s residence Thursday, his office said.(Gov. Justice Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A malfunction caused West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to become trapped in the elevator at the governor’s residence Thursday, his office said.

The Republican governor was stuck for about 30 minutes after the malfunction as mansion staff, state police and other state government personnel worked to open the elevator, Justice’s office said in a news release.

A crowbar and other tools were used to pry open the elevator doors, the statement said.

“I appreciate those who helped out this afternoon and the expressions of concern I’ve received,” Justice said.

In a separate incident recently, First lady Cathy Justice also was trapped briefly in the elevator.

“I’m just fine, thankfully, and so is Cathy after having a similar problem a few weeks ago,” the governor said. “I’ve asked maintenance and safety personnel to thoroughly inspect the elevator to determine how to prevent this from happening again and to conduct a full review of the safety and soundness of the entire structure.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flatbed tow truck loads the crashed Montgomery police unit for hauling back to Montgomery.
Suspect identified after stolen Montgomery police vehicle crashes on I-65
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a shooting on South Holt Street.
1 dead in shooting on Montgomery’s South Holt Street
Franklin Gregory Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021 following an indictment...
Former south Alabama police chief arrested
Laquinnton Jones is charged with two counts of assault and one count of firing a gun into an...
Suspect arrested for shooting that led to Atlanta Highway crash
Keith Mushat Jr., has been arrested and charged with firing a gun into an occupied Montgomery...
Man charged after shots fired into woman’s Montgomery home

Latest News

10 ways to prioritize your mental health during work
Economists have forecast that employers added 488,000 jobs last month, according to data...
US hiring may have risen last month in a sign of resilience
Bullet holes are seen in the windshield of a mail truck after a mail carrier was slain on his...
Postal worker fatally shot on route in Pa.; former neighbor charged
A witness describes finding a slain mail carrier on Thursday morning.
Witness: Postal worker killed was just 'doing his job'