Feds charge woman in FBC Montgomery arson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced federal charges against a woman accused of the arson of First Baptist Church Montgomery.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, Xiaoquin Yan, 27, is charged with violating Title 18 U.S.C. Section 8449(i). She’s accused of setting four fires inside First Baptist Church Montgomery.

Under the Title 18 U.S.C. Section 8449(i), a person is charged if they maliciously damage, destroy or attempt to damage or destroy, using fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce or any activity affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

If convicted, Yan faces a prison sentence of not less than five years and not more than 20 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

Yan is also facing arson second degree in Montgomery. On Wednesday, Yan’s bond was increased from $30,000 to $150,000. District Judge Monet Gaines also instructed Yan to “be evaluated and receive treatment, if necessary, for possible mental health concerns while incarcerated.”

Acting United States, Attorney Sandra J. Stewart thanked all of the agencies involved in Yan’a arrest, including the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Bureau of Investigations, the Montgomery Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (A.T.F.), the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Postal Service, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Auburn Police Department.

