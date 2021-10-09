Advertise
Alabama National Fair kicks off in Montgomery

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s being called the 10 best days of the fall.

The Alabama National Fair is back. It kicked off Friday first by honoring veterans by raising the American flag at Garrett Coliseum.

After that, the fun began as people enjoyed rides, activities and vendors.

“It’s going to be a bigger, better fair in spite of all the hardships that we’ve suffered in the past,” said Scott Williams, vice president of Alabama National Fair.

“The game we’ve played so far is a basketball-type game. Won a Charizard,” fair attendee Darrow Thomas said.

Thomas said he is happy he can have some fun while also supporting the community.

“We will only be able to build and grow if we do come out and support, so hopefully this will be a continuation of that support for us,” Thomas said.

“It’s great. I’m ready to see everything come back to normal and for the great city of Montgomery and the surrounding counties, everybody come out and have fun like we always did before, so this year’s going to be a good year,” food vendor Amanda Meeks said.

A large amount of the proceeds go back into the community to support children.

