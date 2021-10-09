Alabama State comes out with win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets came out with a win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions for homecoming.

The Hornets offense finished the game with 363 total yards.

Alabama State gets the first score of the game. Myles Crawley finds Jeremiah Hixon for the 18-yard touchdown.

The Hornets had the lead going into the second quarter.

With 4:46 left before halftime, the Hornets extend their lead. Crawley finds Hixon who takes it to the house for the 51-yard touchdown.

Going into haftime, Alabama State had the lead 14-0.

With 8:11 left in the third quarter, the Golden Lions get on the board with a 28-yard field goal.

The Hornets strike with 2:42 left in the quarter. Crawley finds Ezra Gray for the 43-yard touchdown.

The Hornets had the lead 21-3 going into fourth quarter.

With 11:15 left in the game, Alabama State extends their lead. Crawley finds E’Shawn Mayes for the 23-yard touchdown.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff answers with under 10 minutes left to play. Xzavie Vaughn connects with Daemo Dawkins for the 16-yard touchdown.

With over four minutes left in the game, Vaughn finds Dalyn Hill for the 70-yard touchdown for the Golden Lions.

But the Hornets make it a 20-point game. Keenan Isaac returns the ball, taking it 37-yards to the house.

The Hornets took down the Golden Lions 35-15.

Crawley ended the day with 292 passing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Alabama State is now 3-2 in the season. They’ll head to Jackson State to face the Tigers with kick set for 2 p.m.

