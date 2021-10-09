Arrest made in Friday Montgomery homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a welfare check in the 3300 block of Cross Ridge Road at about 9:30 a.m. Friday. They found Daniel Williams, 72, of Montgomery, who was pronounced dead.

His cause of death was not released.

K’alaun Stinson, 20, of Montgomery, was charged with murder and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other information was released.

