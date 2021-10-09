Advertise
Arrest made in Friday Montgomery homicide investigation

Montgomery police say K’alaun Stinson is charged with murder in the death of Daniel Williams.
Montgomery police say K’alaun Stinson is charged with murder in the death of Daniel Williams.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a welfare check in the 3300 block of Cross Ridge Road at about 9:30 a.m. Friday. They found Daniel Williams, 72, of Montgomery, who was pronounced dead.

His cause of death was not released.

K’alaun Stinson, 20, of Montgomery, was charged with murder and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other information was released.

