Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain

Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of several of their products.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might not be able to find a lot of your favorite groceries ahead of the holidays.

Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of several of their products.

Companies such as Costco and Sam’s Club have recently reinstated purchase limits for customers on some products.

Grocers have reported labor, commodity and transportation constraints are blocking supply chains. On top of that, manufacturers often eliminate some of their fringe items when supply is tight.

Packaging issues also continue to be a problem.

For example, some seasonings are in tight supply due to challenges procuring glass bottles.

It’s unclear when stores shelves will be back to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic is delayed for miles, as seen from this ALDOT camera, located at mile marker...
Road rage with off-duty officer reportedly started I-65 chase, standoff near Clanton
Woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Filings shed light on First Baptist Church Montgomery arson; Suspect now faces federal charges
Brandon Bazzell, 36, is now charged with first and second-degree theft of property, as well as...
Suspect identified after stolen Montgomery police vehicle crashes on I-65
Alabama state troopers say a man was killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 between Pine Level and...
Motorcyclist killed in I-65 crash in Autauga County
Zy’cal Patterson was arrested for the Oct. 7, 2021, homicide of a man on Montgomery's Holt...
Elmore man charged in Montgomery murder

Latest News

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Dry stretch of weather to stick around for several days
Ken Salazar, the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico speaks to the press after arriving at the Benito...
US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents, ambassador says
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Kanye West plans to open prep school in California
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues