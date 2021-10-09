Huntingdon defeats Southern Virginia 48-20

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks took down the Southern Virginia Knights at Southern Virginia Saturday.

Landon Cotney and the Huntingdon offense completed the day with 497 total yards. Cotney finished with 163 passing yards, 53 rushing yards, four touchdowns and was intercepted once.

The Hawks make the first move. Cotney takes the ball 30-yards for the touchdown.

However, with 4:46 to go in the opening quarter, the Knights answer. Quarterback Davis Pinkston runs the ball four-yards for the Southern Virginia touchdown.

But, Huntingdon adds more points to the board with a safety.

The Hawks had the lead 9-7 going into the second quarter.

With 13:42 left in the second, the Hawks extend their lead with a 23-yard field goal from Will Edwards.

Huntingdon answers again with over 11 minutes left in the second quarter. Running back Kahari McReynolds takes the ball nine-yards for the touchdown.

With over six minutes left before halftime, Cotney gets his second touchdown of the game. He keeps the ball and takes it nine-yards to extend the lead for the Hawks.

The Hawks answer just before halftime. With 15 seconds remaining, Cotney finds wide receiver Turner Wolfe for the 10-yard touchdown.

Huntingdon carried the lead 32-7 going into halftime.

With 10:51 left in the third, Southern Virginia answers. Pinkston runs two-yards for the score. The Knights attempt the two-point conversion but fail.

The Hawks answer with under five minutes left in the third. Cotney keeps the ball and takes it five-yards for the touchdown.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Hawks had the lead 39-13.

With only six seconds into the quarter, McReynolds gets his second touchdown of the game. He takes the ball eight-yards for the touchdown.

With 6:31 left in the game, the Knights add points to the board. Pinkston finds wide receiver Chase Pope for the six-yard touchdown.

The Hawks finish the game by getting more points to the board with a safety.

The Hawks won 48-20.

The Hawks are now 3-2 in the season. They’ll return home to face Averett with kickoff at 1 p.m.

