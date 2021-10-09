Advertise
I-65 NB blocked in Chilton County after crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 northbound is blocked off after a crash Saturday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

According to ALEA officials, the multiple vehicle wreck happened at 9:50 a.m. I-65 near mile marker 219 is currently blocked off. That’s near the Jemison/Thorsby exit.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is currently on scene investigating and providing traffic control.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

