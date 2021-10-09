The Lab on Dexter providing opportunities for professionals through technology

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Innovation and entrepreneurship is loading in Montgomery at The Lab on Dexter.

This new facility gives professionals the tools, resources and a space to advance their careers through technology.

The Lab also provides tech programs in the community through TECHMGM like computer and cyber security training for professionals and future professionals as well.

These students from the river region are collaborating and pitching their ideas about apps they’ve created through a program done at the lab.

One of those students, Darrius Johnson, hopes to one day be a tech developer. He says activities and programs from the lab have him on the right track to make that dream a reality.

“There’s not a lot of people reaching out and I feel that this can be a big help in the schools it shows that no matter what age you are you can compete in stuff like this and make big changes,” Johnson said.

Executive director for tech MGM Charisse Stokes says The Lab on Dexter doesn’t just allow Montgomery to compete with other cities in the state but across the country.

“With our internet exchange with our heavy federal and military presence and technical expertise that we have here so, we’re not just a shining light in the state of Alabama we’re really looking for the nation to see what Montgomery is doing,” Stokes said.

She says this changes the narrative and is attracting new companies into the area.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.