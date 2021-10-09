Advertise
New images released of unidentified Opelika ‘Baby Jane Doe’

Opelika Jane Doe
Opelika Jane Doe
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is still working to identify the girl they have named “Opelika Jane Doe.”

OPD released these new images of a young girl who they say was murdered back in 2010 or the summer of 2011. Police determined early in the investigation that she had been abused and neglected for years.

Police hope these new images will help lead to naming the Opelika Jane Doe. If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

New images released in Opelika ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case
New images released in Opelika ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case(Source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
New images released in Opelika ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case
New images released in Opelika ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case(Source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

