Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

No. 18 Auburn falls to No. 2 Georgia 34-10

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) tries to elude the pressure from Georgia linebacker Robert Beal...
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) tries to elude the pressure from Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Liz Newton
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - In the 126th meeting of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, the Auburn Tigers fell to the Georgia Bulldogs.

This is Auburn’s fifth-straight loss to the Bulldogs.

Bo Nix and the Tigers offense ended the day with 318 total yards. Nix finished with 217 passing yards.

The Tigers get on the board first with a 24-yard field goal from Anders Carlson.

With 2:55 left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs answer with a 23-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny

Auburn and Georgia were tied up 3-3 going into the second quarter.

Georgia starts off the second quarter getting the first touchdown. Zamir White takes the ball one-yard for the score.

With 9:10 left in the second quarter, the Bulldogs strike again. Stetson Bennett finds Adonai Mitchell for the three-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs had the lead 17-3 going into halftime.

With 6:01 left in the third, Bennett connects with Ladd McConkey for the 60-yard touchdown to extend Georgia’s lead.

But the Tigers answer with just over four minutes left in the quarter. Tank Bigsby takes the ball six-yards for the Auburn score.

The Bulldogs had the lead 24-10 going into the fourth quarter.

With eight seconds into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs add more points to the board with a 21-yard field goal.

Georgia extends their lead with 7:11 left in the game. Zamir White takes the ball 10-yards for the touchdown.

The Bulldogs win the game 34-10.

Georgia’s offense would finish with 432 total yards.

The Tigers fall 4-2 in the season. They’ll head to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks with kickoff set for 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic is delayed for miles, as seen from this ALDOT camera, located at mile marker...
Road rage with off-duty officer reportedly started I-65 chase, standoff near Clanton
Woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Filings shed light on First Baptist Church Montgomery arson; Suspect now faces federal charges
Brandon Bazzell, 36, is now charged with first and second-degree theft of property, as well as...
Suspect identified after stolen Montgomery police vehicle crashes on I-65
Alabama state troopers say a man was killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 between Pine Level and...
Motorcyclist killed in I-65 crash in Autauga County
Zy’cal Patterson was arrested for the Oct. 7, 2021, homicide of a man on Montgomery's Holt...
Elmore man charged in Montgomery murder

Latest News

The Alabama State Hornets came out with a win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions for...
Alabama State comes out with win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Huntingdon Hawks football
Huntingdon defeats Southern Virginia 48-20
Huntingdon to take on Southern Virginia
Huntingdon to take on Southern Virginia
University of Alabama Athletics Director addresses complaints about long lines at Bryant-Denny Stadium concession lines