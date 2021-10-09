Advertise
Search underway for missing Montgomery teen

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, 14-year-old Luhniahyhua Sinceire Safford...
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, 14-year-old Luhniahyhua Sinceire Safford was last seen Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the Victor Tulane Circle area.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, 14-year-old Luhniahyhua Sinceire Safford was last seen Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the Victor Tulane Circle area.

Officials say Safford is 5 feet 2 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Safford’s whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 334-652-2903 or call 911

