Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 arrested after overnight Orrville shooting

One person is dead and another has been arrested and charged with murder and first-degree...
One person is dead and another has been arrested and charged with murder and first-degree assault after a fatal shooting in Orrville.(WRDW)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another has been arrested and charged with murder and first-degree assault after a fatal shooting in Orrville.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Tracy Moseley has been charged with the death of 57-year-old Jerry Rayford.

According to Jackson, the shooting happened in Rayford’s nightclub. Prior to the shooting, Rayford allegedly threw some people out of the club after a fight.

The court has denied bond for Mosley. The suspect’s arraignment is set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an emergency missing child alert.
Missing Montgomery 14-year-old located
Montgomery police say K’alaun Stinson is charged with murder in the death of Daniel Williams.
Arrest made in Friday Montgomery homicide investigation
Northbound traffic is delayed for miles, as seen from this ALDOT camera, located at mile marker...
Road rage with off-duty officer reportedly started I-65 chase, standoff near Clanton
I-65 NB in Chilton County reopens after crash
Alabama state troopers say a man was killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 between Pine Level and...
Motorcyclist killed in I-65 crash in Autauga County

Latest News

The Montgomery Bus Boycott, the freedom riders, and Selma to Montgomery are all important...
New Civil Rights Corridor bringing history to citizens virtually
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Warm & mainly dry weather sticks around to start the week
Fresh look at your Sunday Night and Monday forecast.
Fresh look at your Sunday Night and Monday forecast.
With decrease in COVID hospitalizations, EAMC reduces visitor restriction level