1 dead, 1 arrested after overnight Orrville shooting

ORRVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another has been arrested and charged with murder and first-degree assault after a fatal shooting in Orrville.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Tracy Moseley has been charged with the death of 57-year-old Jerry Rayford.

According to Jackson, the shooting happened in Rayford’s nightclub. Prior to the shooting, Rayford allegedly threw some people out of the club after a fight.

The court has denied bond for Mosley. The suspect’s arraignment is set for Tuesday.

