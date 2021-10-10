Advertise
1 killed, 14 wounded in Minn. bar shooting

By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in St. Paul.

Police said they believe several shooters were involved.

The St. Paul Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls early Sunday just after midnight.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fourteen other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Investigators, including video and forensic experts, are now piecing together what led to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

