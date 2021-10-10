Dr. Jeffrey Simon, Montgomery pediatrician, dies
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Montgomery pediatrician Dr. Jeffrey Simon has died.
Simon died on Tuesday, Pediatric Healthcare, LLC posted on Facebook. He was surrounded by family.
The office didn’t release a cause of death.
Simon appeared on WSFA many times, and had an Ask the Doctor segment years ago.
Pediatric Healthcare, LLC said Simon will be buried in a family plot in Texas at a small graveside ceremony. A memorial service in Montgomery is being planned.
