Dr. Jeffrey Simon, Montgomery pediatrician, dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Montgomery pediatrician Dr. Jeffrey Simon has died.

Simon died on Tuesday, Pediatric Healthcare, LLC posted on Facebook. He was surrounded by family.

The office didn’t release a cause of death.

Simon appeared on WSFA many times, and had an Ask the Doctor segment years ago.

Pediatric Healthcare, LLC said Simon will be buried in a family plot in Texas at a small graveside ceremony. A memorial service in Montgomery is being planned.

