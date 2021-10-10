Faulkner takes down Point 45-14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles took down the Point Skyhawks Saturday.

The Skyhawks are the first to get the touchdown. With 8:22 left in the opening quarter, Tyrique Robinson finds Jacquez Bartley for the 59-yard score.

Point had the lead 7-0 going into the second quarter.

But, with 12:04 left in the second quarter, the Eagles answer. Young finds Jalen Browder for the 42-yard touchdown to tie it up.

The Eagles take the lead. With 6:44 to go in the quarter, Young finds Browder again for the 43-yard touchdown.

The Skyhawks, however, answer. With 2:49 before halftime, Tyrique Robinson takes the ball four-yards to tie it up 14-14.

With 8:48 left in the third, Faulkner takes the lead when Chris Thompson picks it off and takes it 48-yards for the score.

The Eagles strike again. Young finds Ty Gray for the four-yard touchdown.

Going into the fourth quarter, Faulkner had the lead 28-14.

With 12:54 left in the fourth, Faulkner extends their lead with a 41-yard field goal from Alvin Renteria.

The Eagles extend their lead. Young connects with Browder for the 45-yard touchdown.

With 5:49 left in the game, Faulkner strikes. Young finds Isaiah Scott for the 75-yard touchdown.

The Eagles defeated the Skyhawks 45-14.

Faulkner remains undefeated 5-0 in the season. They’ll next face Union College with kickoff at 1:30 p.m.

