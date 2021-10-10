Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Faulkner takes down Point 45-14

The Faulkner Eagles took down the Point Skyhawks Saturday.
The Faulkner Eagles took down the Point Skyhawks Saturday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles took down the Point Skyhawks Saturday.

Kade Young and the Faulkner offense finished with 446 total yards. Young ended the day

The Skyhawks are the first to get the touchdown. With 8:22 left in the opening quarter, Tyrique Robinson finds Jacquez Bartley for the 59-yard score.

Point had the lead 7-0 going into the second quarter.

But, with 12:04 left in the second quarter, the Eagles answer. Young finds Jalen Browder for the 42-yard touchdown to tie it up.

The Eagles take the lead. With 6:44 to go in the quarter, Young finds Browder again for the 43-yard touchdown.

The Skyhawks, however, answer. With 2:49 before halftime, Tyrique Robinson takes the ball four-yards to tie it up 14-14.

With 8:48 left in the third, Faulkner takes the lead when Chris Thompson picks it off and takes it 48-yards for the score.

The Eagles strike again. Young finds Ty Gray for the four-yard touchdown.

Going into the fourth quarter, Faulkner had the lead 28-14.

With 12:54 left in the fourth, Faulkner extends their lead with a 41-yard field goal from Alvin Renteria.

The Eagles extend their lead. Young connects with Browder for the 45-yard touchdown.

With 5:49 left in the game, Faulkner strikes. Young finds Isaiah Scott for the 75-yard touchdown.

The Eagles defeated the Skyhawks 45-14.

Faulkner remains undefeated 5-0 in the season. They’ll next face Union College with kickoff at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic is delayed for miles, as seen from this ALDOT camera, located at mile marker...
Road rage with off-duty officer reportedly started I-65 chase, standoff near Clanton
Woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Filings shed light on First Baptist Church Montgomery arson; Suspect now faces federal charges
Brandon Bazzell, 36, is now charged with first and second-degree theft of property, as well as...
Suspect identified after stolen Montgomery police vehicle crashes on I-65
Alabama state troopers say a man was killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 between Pine Level and...
Motorcyclist killed in I-65 crash in Autauga County
Zy’cal Patterson was arrested for the Oct. 7, 2021, homicide of a man on Montgomery's Holt...
Elmore man charged in Montgomery murder

Latest News

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) tries to elude the pressure from Georgia linebacker Robert Beal...
No. 18 Auburn falls to No. 2 Georgia 34-10
The Alabama State Hornets came out with a win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions for...
Alabama State comes out with win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Huntingdon Hawks football
Huntingdon defeats Southern Virginia 48-20
Huntingdon to take on Southern Virginia
Huntingdon to take on Southern Virginia