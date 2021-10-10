New Civil Rights Corridor bringing history to citizens virtually

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Bus Boycott, the freedom riders, and Selma to Montgomery are all important events in Montgomery and American history.

Now, you’ll be able to learn about those and other historical events in Montgomery virtually.

The city council named US Highway 80 that runs through Montgomery will be established as a Civil Rights Corridor to educate others of past historical events through a virtual tour.

Alabama State University African American humanities professor Dr. Robert White says this is going to bring people who seek different experiences into one.

“Let say you’re on your cell phone and you’re looking for things to do in Montgomery, and you type in civil rights. Well the Civil Rights Corridor is going to pop up,” Scott said.

Councilwoman Audrey Graham says the corridor creates important conversations in Montgomery.

“Not only talk about it, but I can walk this trail myself and explore and look because we wanna do so many things to make this corridor come to life we don’t wanna just leave and say or it just a corridor we want it to come to life so I think once this generation sees that I think this generation and farther they’ll help to bring life that this corridor brings,” Graham said.

The next step will be to train people on how to navigate the virtual tour through workshops.

Scott hopes that the corridor will be up and running in the next few weeks.

