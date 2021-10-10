Troy escapes with win against Georgia Southern

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans escaped with a win against the Georgia Southern Eagles Saturday.

Gunnar Watson and the Trojans offense ended the game with 409 total yards.

With 4:16 left in the first quarter, the Trojans get points on the board first with a 29-yard field goal from Brooks Buce

Troy extends their lead. With 37 seconds to go in the opening quarter, Watson finds Jabre Barber for the 15-yard touchdown.

The Trojans had the lead 10-0 going into the second quarter.

With 12:17 left in the second quarter, the Eagles get on the board with 27-yard field goal from Alex Raynor.

The Trojans answer with 4:27 to go in the second. Jamontez Woods takes the ball 34-yards for the touchdown.

Troy had the lead 17-3 at halftime.

With 10:55 to go in the third, Troy strikes. Watson finds Reggie Todd for the 26-yard touchdown.

But, with 7:57 left in the quarter, the Eagles strike. C.J. Wright takes the ball to the endzone for the one-yard touchdown.

The Eagles answer again. With 6:45 to go in the quarter, Khaleb Hood takes the ball 23-yards for the Georgia Southern touchdown.

The Trojans had the lead 24-18 going into the fourth quarter.

With 12:53 left in the game, Georgia Southern adds more points to the board with a 42-yard field goal.

The Eagles tie up the game when Raynor makes a 38-yard field goal.

But with 1:46 left in the game, the Trojans regain the lead with a 24-yard field goal.

The Trojans end the game with an interception.

Troy won the game 27-24.

Watson finished with 270 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Trojans are now 3-3 in the season. They’ll head to Texas State next week to take on the Bobcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.