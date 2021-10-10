Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Troy escapes with win against Georgia Southern

(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans escaped with a win against the Georgia Southern Eagles Saturday.

Gunnar Watson and the Trojans offense ended the game with 409 total yards.

With 4:16 left in the first quarter, the Trojans get points on the board first with a 29-yard field goal from Brooks Buce

Troy extends their lead. With 37 seconds to go in the opening quarter, Watson finds Jabre Barber for the 15-yard touchdown.

The Trojans had the lead 10-0 going into the second quarter.

With 12:17 left in the second quarter, the Eagles get on the board with 27-yard field goal from Alex Raynor.

The Trojans answer with 4:27 to go in the second. Jamontez Woods takes the ball 34-yards for the touchdown.

Troy had the lead 17-3 at halftime.

With 10:55 to go in the third, Troy strikes. Watson finds Reggie Todd for the 26-yard touchdown.

But, with 7:57 left in the quarter, the Eagles strike. C.J. Wright takes the ball to the endzone for the one-yard touchdown.

The Eagles answer again. With 6:45 to go in the quarter, Khaleb Hood takes the ball 23-yards for the Georgia Southern touchdown.

The Trojans had the lead 24-18 going into the fourth quarter.

With 12:53 left in the game, Georgia Southern adds more points to the board with a 42-yard field goal.

The Eagles tie up the game when Raynor makes a 38-yard field goal.

But with 1:46 left in the game, the Trojans regain the lead with a 24-yard field goal.

The Trojans end the game with an interception.

Troy won the game 27-24.

Watson finished with 270 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Trojans are now 3-3 in the season. They’ll head to Texas State next week to take on the Bobcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic is delayed for miles, as seen from this ALDOT camera, located at mile marker...
Road rage with off-duty officer reportedly started I-65 chase, standoff near Clanton
Woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Filings shed light on First Baptist Church Montgomery arson; Suspect now faces federal charges
Brandon Bazzell, 36, is now charged with first and second-degree theft of property, as well as...
Suspect identified after stolen Montgomery police vehicle crashes on I-65
Alabama state troopers say a man was killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 between Pine Level and...
Motorcyclist killed in I-65 crash in Autauga County
Zy’cal Patterson was arrested for the Oct. 7, 2021, homicide of a man on Montgomery's Holt...
Elmore man charged in Montgomery murder

Latest News

Tuskegee falls to Morehouse 31-15 in Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic
The Faulkner Eagles took down the Point Skyhawks Saturday.
Faulkner takes down Point 45-14
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) tries to elude the pressure from Georgia linebacker Robert Beal...
No. 18 Auburn falls to No. 2 Georgia 34-10
The Alabama State Hornets came out with a win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions for...
Alabama State comes out with win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff