Troy escapes with win against Georgia Southern
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans escaped with a win against the Georgia Southern Eagles Saturday.
Gunnar Watson and the Trojans offense ended the game with 409 total yards.
With 4:16 left in the first quarter, the Trojans get points on the board first with a 29-yard field goal from Brooks Buce
Troy extends their lead. With 37 seconds to go in the opening quarter, Watson finds Jabre Barber for the 15-yard touchdown.
The Trojans had the lead 10-0 going into the second quarter.
With 12:17 left in the second quarter, the Eagles get on the board with 27-yard field goal from Alex Raynor.
The Trojans answer with 4:27 to go in the second. Jamontez Woods takes the ball 34-yards for the touchdown.
Troy had the lead 17-3 at halftime.
With 10:55 to go in the third, Troy strikes. Watson finds Reggie Todd for the 26-yard touchdown.
But, with 7:57 left in the quarter, the Eagles strike. C.J. Wright takes the ball to the endzone for the one-yard touchdown.
The Eagles answer again. With 6:45 to go in the quarter, Khaleb Hood takes the ball 23-yards for the Georgia Southern touchdown.
The Trojans had the lead 24-18 going into the fourth quarter.
With 12:53 left in the game, Georgia Southern adds more points to the board with a 42-yard field goal.
The Eagles tie up the game when Raynor makes a 38-yard field goal.
But with 1:46 left in the game, the Trojans regain the lead with a 24-yard field goal.
The Trojans end the game with an interception.
Troy won the game 27-24.
Watson finished with 270 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans are now 3-3 in the season. They’ll head to Texas State next week to take on the Bobcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
