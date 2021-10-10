Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Tuskegee falls to Morehouse 31-15 in Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the Morehouse Maroon Tigers 31-15 in the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic.

The Golden Tigers get on the board first. Morehouse’s long snapper launches the ball over the punter’s head, who then kicks it out of the endzone, giving the safety to Tuskegee.

But, the Maroon Tigers strike. Michael Sims keeps the ball and takes it to the endzone for the touchdown.

Morehouse had the lead 7-2 going into the second quarter.

With 49 seconds before haftime, Tuskegee strikes. Alexander Mitchell takes the ball three-yards for the touchdown.

But, Morehouse answers with a field goal to get the 10-9 lead heading into halftime.

With over six minutes left in the third, Morehouse extends the lead when Earnest Davis makes the 3-yard touchdown run.

The Maroon Tigers had the lead 17-9 going into the final quarter of the game.

With 11:18 left in the game, the Golden Tigers strike. Louis Williams finds Jamaal Pritchett for the 54-yard score. Tuskegee attempts the two-point conversion to tie it up but misses.

But the Maroon Tigers extend their lead. With 7:29 to go in the game, Sims finds Kory Fleming for the 11-yard touchdown.

The Maroon Tigers extend their lead with a touchdown and that was all the scoring left in the game.

The Maroon Tigers won the game 31-15.

The Golden Tigers fall 2-4 in the season. They will head to Ohio to take on Central State. Kickoff is set for noon.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic is delayed for miles, as seen from this ALDOT camera, located at mile marker...
Road rage with off-duty officer reportedly started I-65 chase, standoff near Clanton
Woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Filings shed light on First Baptist Church Montgomery arson; Suspect now faces federal charges
Brandon Bazzell, 36, is now charged with first and second-degree theft of property, as well as...
Suspect identified after stolen Montgomery police vehicle crashes on I-65
Alabama state troopers say a man was killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 between Pine Level and...
Motorcyclist killed in I-65 crash in Autauga County
Zy’cal Patterson was arrested for the Oct. 7, 2021, homicide of a man on Montgomery's Holt...
Elmore man charged in Montgomery murder

Latest News

Troy escapes with win against Georgia Southern
The Faulkner Eagles took down the Point Skyhawks Saturday.
Faulkner takes down Point 45-14
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) tries to elude the pressure from Georgia linebacker Robert Beal...
No. 18 Auburn falls to No. 2 Georgia 34-10
The Alabama State Hornets came out with a win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions for...
Alabama State comes out with win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff