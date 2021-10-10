Tuskegee falls to Morehouse 31-15 in Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the Morehouse Maroon Tigers 31-15 in the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic.

The Golden Tigers get on the board first. Morehouse’s long snapper launches the ball over the punter’s head, who then kicks it out of the endzone, giving the safety to Tuskegee.

But, the Maroon Tigers strike. Michael Sims keeps the ball and takes it to the endzone for the touchdown.

Morehouse had the lead 7-2 going into the second quarter.

With 49 seconds before haftime, Tuskegee strikes. Alexander Mitchell takes the ball three-yards for the touchdown.

But, Morehouse answers with a field goal to get the 10-9 lead heading into halftime.

With over six minutes left in the third, Morehouse extends the lead when Earnest Davis makes the 3-yard touchdown run.

The Maroon Tigers had the lead 17-9 going into the final quarter of the game.

With 11:18 left in the game, the Golden Tigers strike. Louis Williams finds Jamaal Pritchett for the 54-yard score. Tuskegee attempts the two-point conversion to tie it up but misses.

But the Maroon Tigers extend their lead. With 7:29 to go in the game, Sims finds Kory Fleming for the 11-yard touchdown.

The Maroon Tigers extend their lead with a touchdown and that was all the scoring left in the game.

The Maroon Tigers won the game 31-15.

The Golden Tigers fall 2-4 in the season. They will head to Ohio to take on Central State. Kickoff is set for noon.

