With decrease in COVID hospitalizations, EAMC reduces visitor restriction level

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center has reduced its visitor restriction level from red to yellow.

Hospital officials say the change was prompted by a significant decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a seven-day moving positivity rate of less than 10% in Lee County.

(Source: East Alabama Health)

In some cases, the number of visitors will increase from one to two per day; areas that did not allow visitation while in the red level will now allow for one visitor, according to EAMC officials.

The change takes place Monday, October 11.

