1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Dallas County shooting

ORRVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning party in rural Dallas County turned injured one person and killed another Sunday morning. Now, law enforcement is investigating a homicide.

Jerry Rayford, 57, just wanted Tracy Mosley, 42, to leave the property and go home, but it’s a request that ended up costing him his life.

“He fired the gun and struck Mr. Rayford at least six or seven times,” said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum. “And Mr. Mosley didn’t even know he had shot this subject, a Mr. Allen. He was there. He was also struck in the leg,” the sheriff added.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Dallas County Road 33 on the outskirts of Orrville. Rayford had a party going on with around 20 or so people in attendance.

“Heard a commotion going on out front of his residence and when he approached, he noticed that there was a male subject later identified as a Tracy Mosley that had gotten into it with some females,” the sheriff explained. “Some exchanges went on. So Mr. Rayford, when he came out, he told them, ‘Hey, you need to leave. No commotion at my house. I don’t tolerate that down here.’”

According to the sheriff’s office, Mosley said the shooting was self-defense, but we’re told the evidence does not support that claim.

“Mr. Mosley saying that it was self-defense and all this, but we’ve yet to a gun on the homeowner. He just wanted people to enjoy it and have a good time,” the sheriff said. The sheriff said the evidence so far seems to show Mosely shot Rayford with a .40 caliber handgun.

The court has already denied Mosley a bond as he’s being held on a murder charge and a first-degree assault charge. A first court appearance is set for Tuesday morning.

This is Dallas County’s second murder of 2021 and Orrville’s first.

