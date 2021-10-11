Advertise
Above average warmth this week before cooler temps return

High temps will be in the middle and upper 80s to around 90
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to a new workweek! If today being Monday has you less than thrilled, then just pencil in some time outdoors because Mother Nature will bring us a summer-like week featuring no rain, a mix of sun and clouds and highs that are above average in the mid and upper 80s. It will be a great week to head to the park, exercise outside, eat lunch on the patio, walk the dog a little extra, mow the grass, rake the leaves, put the Halloween decorations up - whatever it may be you are looking great! As long as you don’t mind a little bit of extra warmth...

A fall cold front will then push through on Saturday, putting an end to the toasty temperatures.

Some rain showers are possible along it Friday night and Saturday, but widespread rain and thunderstorms are not expected. It’s possible many will avoid rain altogether.

A fall cold front comes through Saturday, bringing much cooler air and a few showers.
A fall cold front comes through Saturday, bringing much cooler air and a few showers.(WSFA 12 News)

Once the front exits the region, the rain threat will end. That will give way to more sunshine for Sunday and next week with much cooler temperatures and non-existent humidity.

Highs on Saturday will likely still reach the 80s, but will only hit the 70s come Sunday and next week.

Mid and upper 80s stick around until the weekend rolls around!
Mid and upper 80s stick around until the weekend rolls around!(WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows will fall well down into the 50s to make for some very comfortable sleeping weather!

