Alabama city spends $1.3 million for undisclosed property

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A central Alabama city agreed to spend $1.3 million to purchase property, but leaders refuse to disclose what they bought or why.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the Prattville City Council voted to spend the money on what’s known publicly only as “Project KATZ.” Residents have expressed concerns about the secrecy.

Council President Jerry Starnes voted for the purchase but says the situation is far from perfect.

Councilmember Marcus Jackson abstained, saying the council as a whole doesn’t know what the final plans are and citizens have a right to know what’s going on.

