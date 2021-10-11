Advertise
Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting

Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to...
Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) - Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home.

Lt. Christian Clemons says two men started fighting over which team was better at a gathering in Bessemer when the game was in its final minutes Saturday night. The homeowner asked the men to leave, and shots were fired outside.

Clemons says officers found Kealand Amad Pickens, who had been shot several times in the torso.

The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the shooter fled the scene and is still at large.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

