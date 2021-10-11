Advertise
Butler County selects new school board member

Wayne Boswell is the newest Butler County School Board member.
Wayne Boswell is the newest Butler County School Board member.(Source: Butler County School Board)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County School Board has selected a new member. Wayne Boswell will replace Kelvin Michell who, according to school leaders, was never sworn-in or and who never attended any of the meetings.

Boswell is no stranger to the school district. He worked for the school system for 30 years and actually ran against Mitchell in the last election.

Boswell will be sworn in Tuesday at 6 .m. at the school board office.

School board members make $600 per month for being on the board.

