Class Act: Morgan Academy’s Terri Austin has been teaching for 41 years

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Mrs. Terri Austin is a legend at Morgan Academy in Selma. For 31 years, she’s been teaching kindergarteners, generations of learners.

“There are kids in my class now whose parents I taught,” Austin said.

Since 1980, Austin has been in the classroom and admits that things have changed, including her curriculum over the years. But, one thing that remains the same is her love for students.

“The children now they are ready to learn, and they are so advanced when it comes to technology and education,” she said. “Over the years, I have learned with them.”

When asked what keeps her coming back to teach kindergartners year after year, Austin said that the answer is simple:

“The love of watching those little eyes light up when they’ve learned something and just seeing the connection they make when they learn,” Austin added. “For any new teacher, I know it’s hard, but hang in there because it’s well worth the benefits you see in the end.”

