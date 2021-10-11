Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Georgia reaches AP No. 1 in regular-season poll for first time since 1982

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - The No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press college football poll has been in the possession of just a few elite teams over the last six seasons. Alabama (63 times), Clemson (23), Ohio State (10) and LSU (eight) were the only teams to reach No. 1 from 2015 through Saturday.

Georgia has now joined that group, reaching the top spot in the AP poll presented by Regions Bank for the first time since being preseason No. 1 in 2008.

It has been 39 years since the Bulldogs were No. 1 in a regular-season poll.

Preseason No. 1 Alabama slipped to fifth after becoming the first No. 1 to be upset by an unranked team since 2008.

Reality Check thinks the Tide might have been cut too much slack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery pediatrician Dr. Jeffrey Simon has died.
Dr. Jeffrey Simon, Montgomery pediatrician, dies
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an emergency missing child alert.
Missing Montgomery 14-year-old located
One person is dead and another has been arrested and charged with murder and first-degree...
1 dead, 1 arrested after overnight Orrville shooting
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama on last-play field goal
Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Alabama slips from No. 1, Auburn falls out of AP Top 25
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden again says he’s not a racist after Raiders loss
Point vs. Faulkner
Point vs. Faulkner
ASU vs. UAPB
ASU vs. UAPB