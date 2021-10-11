Advertise
Jamey Johnson annual homecoming concert returns to Montgomery

The Oct. 10 concert featured several artists and raised funds for the Nikki Mitchell Foundation.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sound of country music could be heard in downtown Montgomery as River Walk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits, was converted into a concert venue for Jamey Johnson’s annual homecoming concert.

A stage, complete with lights and eager fans, was placed in the outfield. Concertgoers had the chance to take it easy and enjoy a few songs.

Several artists were in the lineup, including:

  • Cody Jinks
  • Randy Houser
  • Jarrod Niemann
  • Taylor Hicks
  • Dennis Quaid
  • Nick Norman
  • Rob Hatch
  • Jesse Kieth Whitley
  • River Dan
  • Whatley & Company
  • Bennett Hall Band
  • Sadie McClendon
  • Jessie Lynn (Alabama’s Singing Cowgirl) and Hunter

The concert benefitted the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, which provides comfort and relief to those affected by pancreatic cancer. The foundation also works to raise awareness and supports research that directly and indirectly affects pancreatic cancer patients.

Johnson spoke with WSFA about Sunday’s concert. He said this fundraising event is personal.

“Nikki was a dear friend of mine, and before Nikki was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, I just lost Hank Cochran to pancreatic cancer. Since Nikki has passed away, my uncle Barry died from it. One of my best friends, TW, his brother died from it,” Johnson said. “We’ve just had so many people in my life we’ve lost to pancreatic cancer. It kind of makes it personal.”

Bobby and Meredith Alford have been coming to the concert for years. The pair keeps making the trek from Kentucky to Montgomery, and they say the deeper meaning behind the event hits close to home.

“I had breast cancer first, and then I had liver cancer in which I had a liver transplant,” Meredith Alford said.

The two-time cancer survivor continues contributing to the cause.

“Even though, like I said, I didn’t have pancreatic cancer,” Alford said. “Cancer is cancer, and it’s great to be able to support any type of cancer effort that we can.”

