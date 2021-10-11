Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery pediatrician Dr. Jeffrey Simon has died.
Dr. Jeffrey Simon, Montgomery pediatrician, dies
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an emergency missing child alert.
Missing Montgomery 14-year-old located
One person is dead and another has been arrested and charged with murder and first-degree...
1 dead, 1 arrested after overnight Orrville shooting
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama on last-play field goal
Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan

Latest News

New Civil Rights Corridor bringing history to citizens virtually
New Civil Rights Corridor bringing history to citizens virtually
Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
Shatner says he'll be happy when he's in space
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Southern California beach set to reopen after oil spill
In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
October is 'Adopt a Shelter Dog' month
October is 'Adopt a Shelter Dog' month