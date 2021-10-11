Advertise
Montgomery police report 7th homicide in 10 days

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department opened its seventh homicide investigation in the last 10 days after finding a man shot to death Monday afternoon.

The victim, Joshua Taylor, 36, was found around 1:15 p.m. when police and fire medics responded to the 2000 block of Miller Street in reference to a person having been shot. Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene.

Montgomery police say the circumstances remain under investigation. No motive or suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information on this or any other homicide case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

