October set aside to encourage shelter dog adoptions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is Adopt a shelter dog month, encouraging more people to bring home a dog from an animal shelter.

According to the ASPCA, about 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year. About 25% of them are purebred.

Adopting a shelter dog can be quite fulfilling. According to the results of an Edge Research poll, people who adopt a dog from a shelter are far more likely to feel good about their experience than those who purchase a pet from a pet store or a breeder, something to keep in mind while searching for your next canine companion.

More than that, adopting a dog shelter dog saves its life.

The Montgomery Humane Society does adoptions out of its animal shelter 7 days a week. It’s open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 1150 John Overton Drive. Apply to adopt and see the animals available at this website.

