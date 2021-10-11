Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating an “alleged inappropriate incident” but won’t say much more than that.

Over the last few days, WSFA 12 News has received calls from parents who said a teacher at Goodwyn Middle School was seen naked while on a Zoom video call with students last week.

Goodwyn Middle School is in remote learning until Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases.

Michaele Wright’s 13-year-old daughter attends the school. Wright said her daughter was not on the call but has friends who were.

She said word of the alleged incident has spread around the school.

“I’m just disgusted about the whole situation,” Wright said. “They shouldn’t have to be exposed to things like this. I don’t know what the school system plans on doing about it, but I don’t feel like he should be back in any school at all.”

“I’m very angry about it, and something is going to have to be done,” she added.

WSFA 12 News reached out to MPS to get information, and we were told “MPS has been made aware of an alleged inappropriate incident and has begun an investigation into the matter. We will take appropriate action once the investigation is complete.”

When asked if this teacher was still employed at the school, an MPS spokesperson said they could not comment.

It’s unclear if the alleged incident was intentional or accidental, but Wright said mistakes like this can’t happen.

“You are a role model, a teacher, so you should not put yourself in certain situations,” Wright said. “I mean why would you come in your room or any part of your house with your laptop or whatever open knowing you have a bunch of kids on Zoom. How could you make that mistake? If you’re making a mistake like that, you don’t need that type of job.”

WSFA also reached out to MPD to find out if they are investigating. A spokesperson referred questions to MPS.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile charged after 13-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to...
Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting
Montgomery police investigated a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Miller Street on Oct. 11,...
Montgomery police report 7th homicide in 10 days
Robert Ogle, 45, of Prattville, is charged with firing a gun at an off-duty police officer...
Suspect identified in ‘road rage’ shooting at off-duty officer, standoff

Latest News

Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65
Alabama's color coded map detailing severity of COVID-19 community transmission rates is...
Alabama’s COVID-19 community transmission rates continue to decline
Body was in police van
Coroner: No foul play involved in the death of woman found in HPD van
Selma High School
Fights at Selma High School include attempt to stab administrator with pencil
Cooler temperatures on the way
Cooler temperatures on the way