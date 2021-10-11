Suspect identified in ‘road rage’ shooting at off-duty officer, standoff

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has identified a man who allegedly fired a rifle at an off-duty police officer in what officials described as a bout of road rage on Friday.

Robert Scott Vogel, 45, of Prattville, was arrested Friday afternoon following a chase that ended with him barricading himself inside his disabled vehicle on Interstate 65 near Clanton, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson.

The Prattville Police Department confirmed Monday that Vogel is being held on one count of discharging a firearm into an vehicle, an outstanding warrant for reckless endangerment and added that there are “further charges being investigated.”

Vogel is being held on a $60,000 cash bond. A mug shot was not immediately available.

