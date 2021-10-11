Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

USFL possibly returning to Birmingham

(WBRC)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The board of directors at Birmingham Jefferson County Civic Center Authority received information about a possible use of Protective Stadium for spring football Monday afternoon and met in executive session for over an hour.

It would be a relaunch, or version of the USFL, a popular national football feeder league that previously existed in Birmingham. The team that was formerly in Birmingham was the Stallions

It would take place over a number of weeks in the spring, likely 12-13 weeks use of the stadium, and house the initial teams within the league in the same city, like the NBA’s bubble. It would mean thousands of hotels would be in use for the USFL to come to Birmingham.

For now, they will be evaluating options and logistics, according to BJCC’s Tad Snider.

“There’s a lot of due diligence to do,” said Snider. “We are going to learn a lot more about it over the coming days.”

The games would be aired on TV by FOX Sports, and “to some degree” possibly NBC Sports.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile charged after 13-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to...
Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Montgomery police investigated a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Miller Street on Oct. 11,...
Montgomery police report 7th homicide in 10 days
Northbound traffic on Interstate 65 near Clanton was delayed for miles on Oct. 8. 2021, after a...
Suspect identified in ‘road rage’ shooting at off-duty officer, standoff

Latest News

Sun and clouds with mid-80s once again today.
Unseasonable warmth continues
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Gabby Petito’s autopsy results to be announced by Wyoming coroner
2nd annual tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students