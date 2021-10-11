WSFA, BBB to host document-shredding day for community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau and the Recycle Service Corp. to give you the opportunity to shred any sensitive documents you need to get rid of but don’t want to throw in the trash can.

Community Shred Day is set for Oct. 15 in Montgomery. Come to Recycle Service Corp. between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 115 Eastdale Rd. South to securely destroy your old documents. You can do it from the convenience of your vehicle.

The event is limited to two containers/bags per vehicle and is for shredding paper documents only. Please don’t bring electronics.

