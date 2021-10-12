1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead and a suspect is in custody following an overnight apartment shooting in Hurtsboro.

According to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor at a press conference, around 10:37 p.m. last night the Russell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a person being shot on the 500 Block of Lloyd St. in Hurtsboro.

Upon arrival, 24-year-old Aaron Gibbs, of Pike Road, AL, was found dead inside an apartment from a single gunshot wound.

22-year-old Tracy Cloud Jr., of Montgomery, is the ex-boyfriend of the woman who lives at the apartment. The woman and other witnesses at scene notified the RCSO that Cloud was the shooter.

Around 2:00 a.m. while officials were on scene, they were notified that the suspect, Tracy Cloud, Jr. was at the East Alabama Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cloud stated to Russell County sheriffs and Opelika police that when he left on his motorcycle from the apartment, an unknown car was shooting at him and he was grazed with a bullet. He then drove himself to the East Alabama Medical Center.

Cloud survived the gunshot wound with non-life threatening injuries and was released from EAMC. He was then taken into custody by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office for the murder of Gibbs.

Cloud appeared in front of a judge this morning and was given no bond. He remains in the Russell County Jail.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the shooting involving Cloud leaving the scene.

