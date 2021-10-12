Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro

1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro(Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead and a suspect is in custody following an overnight apartment shooting in Hurtsboro.

According to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor at a press conference, around 10:37 p.m. last night the Russell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a person being shot on the 500 Block of Lloyd St. in Hurtsboro.

Upon arrival, 24-year-old Aaron Gibbs, of Pike Road, AL, was found dead inside an apartment from a single gunshot wound.

22-year-old Tracy Cloud Jr., of Montgomery, is the ex-boyfriend of the woman who lives at the apartment. The woman and other witnesses at scene notified the RCSO that Cloud was the shooter.

Around 2:00 a.m. while officials were on scene, they were notified that the suspect, Tracy Cloud, Jr. was at the East Alabama Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cloud stated to Russell County sheriffs and Opelika police that when he left on his motorcycle from the apartment, an unknown car was shooting at him and he was grazed with a bullet. He then drove himself to the East Alabama Medical Center.

Cloud survived the gunshot wound with non-life threatening injuries and was released from EAMC. He was then taken into custody by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office for the murder of Gibbs.

Cloud appeared in front of a judge this morning and was given no bond. He remains in the Russell County Jail.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the shooting involving Cloud leaving the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile charged after 13-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to...
Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Montgomery police investigated a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Miller Street on Oct. 11,...
Montgomery police report 7th homicide in 10 days
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Inmate dies after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Sun and clouds with mid-80s once again today.
Unseasonable warmth continues
Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
A multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy delays on Interstate 85 northbound near Taylor Road.
I-85 NB near Taylor Road clear after crash