Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

2nd annual tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October 22, 2021, is the two-year anniversary of the heartbreaking, tragic news that the body of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was discovered. She was taken ten days earlier on October 12, 2019.

The search ended at the Santek Waste Services landfill near Gardendale. Kamille’s small body was left in a dumpster.

Her precious life, her beautiful face captivated all of us. Everyone felt her family’s pain.

Angels Arms Women & Teen Organization/Angels Operations Exploited and Missing Persons are holding the second annual “Never Again” Memorial and Tribute for Cupcake.

The memorial event will take place Friday, October 22, 2021, at Tom Brown Village Community Center (555 41st Place North, Birmingham, AL 35222) at 6:00 p.m.

Event organizers said the event is meant to raise awareness of kidnapping, human trafficking and mental illness in our communities.

Last year Cupcake’s grandmother spoke about missing her grandbaby:

The two people charged with Kamille’s murder, 40-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 30-year-old Derick Irisha Brown, have yet to go to trial.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile charged after 13-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to...
Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Montgomery police investigated a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Miller Street on Oct. 11,...
Montgomery police report 7th homicide in 10 days
Northbound traffic on Interstate 65 near Clanton was delayed for miles on Oct. 8. 2021, after a...
Suspect identified in ‘road rage’ shooting at off-duty officer, standoff

Latest News

Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Gabby Petito’s autopsy results to be announced by Wyoming coroner
Inmate dies after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Sun and clouds with mid-80s once again today.
Unseasonable warmth continues