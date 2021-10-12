Alabama’s COVID-19 community transmission rates continue to decline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New numbers across the nation are showing a brighter picture in the battle against the coronavirus, and that includes in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 906 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, a number well down from several weeks ago when ICUs were overloaded with almost 3,000 inpatients.

According to ADPH, several of the state’s 67 counties have seen their level of community transmission rates decline. As of Tuesday, the state’s percent positivity rate is also down to 9.1% from a recent high of nearly 25%.

Nearly 16,000 more Alabamians have become fully vaccinated since last Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 2,038,268.

The pandemic has not ended, however. The state added 886 new cases of the respiratory virus on Tuesday and 10 new COVID-19 related deaths.

State Health Officer Scott Harris reported Friday that since the pandemic started, 1 in 330 Alabamians have died from COVID-19.

