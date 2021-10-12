Advertise
Alex City Schools says supply shortage affecting meal availability

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City Schools posted a message to social media about their school meal availability.

The school system says they are experiencing supply chain issues with food vendors. As such, they have not received some food deliveries from vendors that are short on supplies, drivers and warehouse employees.

The school system states they have taken action to open accounts with other vendors to increase delivery options.

In the meantime, school officials say the shortage may impact their daily breakfasts more than lunches in the coming weeks. Therefore, they are asking parents to feed their children breakfast before school if possible or send them to school with a snack.

School officials said the shortages also mean they’re not always been getting the food they request, and this is why the menus have not been changed regularly.

“This is a situation that is frustrating for you as a parent, and for us as well as our ability to feed our students is being greatly impacted,” the Facebook post stated.

School officials say they will keep parents and students updated as the situation evolves.

