Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

5 injured after ambulance, car crash in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirms five people were injured in a crash involving an ambulance and a passenger vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and caused the ambulance to overturn in the 1100 block of Federal Drive between Sumter and Biltmore avenues.

An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.
An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Police and fire medics responded to the scene and found the driver and passenger of the ambulance suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and one passenger in a black sedan also had minor injuries while a second passenger is in life-threatening condition.

This is the passenger vehicle involved in the ambulance crash on Montgomery's Federal Drive on...
This is the passenger vehicle involved in the ambulance crash on Montgomery's Federal Drive on Oct. 12, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

All lanes of Federal Drive are temporarily blocked and traffic has been detoured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile charged after 13-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to...
Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Montgomery police investigated a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Miller Street on Oct. 11,...
Montgomery police report 7th homicide in 10 days
Northbound traffic on Interstate 65 near Clanton was delayed for miles on Oct. 8. 2021, after a...
Suspect identified in ‘road rage’ shooting at off-duty officer, standoff

Latest News

2nd annual tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Ambulance crash on Federal Drive in Montgomery
RAW VIDEO: Ambulance crash on Federal Drive in Montgomery
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 809K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases