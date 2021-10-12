Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man suspected of robbing a Hoover gas station early Tuesday morning is in custody after an hours-long manhunt along I-65.

Hoover Police, say they responded to an armed robbery at the Galleria Woods Chevron on John Hawkins Parkway around 3:00 a.m. The suspect fled the scene.

Surrounding agencies were notified of the vehicle description and Vestavia Police located the suspect and attempted to make a stop. The suspect did not stop and instead abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Hwy 31 and I-65.

At least a dozen police cars lined I-65 along the Lakeshore exit around 4:00 a.m. as officials set up a perimeter and continued the search.

Jeff Co. sheriff’s deputies, Vestavia Hills police, Homewood police and Hoover police were all on the scene.

The suspect continued on foot until he was caught behind a car dealership along Hwy 31.

No injuries have been reported.

