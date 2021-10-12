Advertise
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student

Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'(Source: Coffee County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba City Schools employee has been arrested.

Martha Pope - an employee with Elba City Schools was charged with ‘Engaging in a sex act with a student.’

Pope was booked into the Coffee County Jail.

This is a developing story check back for more details.

