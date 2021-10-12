Family wants surveillance video after woman found dead in police van

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family is confused, devastated and has plenty of questions tonight for Huntsville police.

They want to know how 29-year old Christina Nance ended up dead in the back of a Huntsville police van, in the middle of the police department’s parking lot.

Tonight, WAFF down with Christina’s family to learn more about her and what they’re demanding from the police.

“She was just very positive, fun-loving and caring person, very sweet, very sweet,” said Christina’s sister Whitney Nance.

The Nance family is describing the daughter, sister and cousin they knew before the shocking news of her body being discovered in the back of a Huntsville police transport van on Oct. 7.

”She was fun to be around, real sweet, innocent,” said Christina’s cousin Amanda Mastin.

A van right in the middle of the department’s parking lot.

”We have no idea how she ended up there out of all places, why there out of all places, why there,” added Nance.

The family reported Christina missing about two weeks ago and has been frantically searching for her.

”She was in the van the entire time and nobody knew. Not even the police department knew,” said Nance.

An HPD spokesperson says an officer walked by the van and discovered the body. Police say the van is rarely used and the doors were unlocked.

The Madison County Coroner said Nance’s body showed no signs of trauma or foul play but questions still linger for this family.

”That’s why we want answers, and we want to see the footage. We do not believe that our sister would just randomly walk to a van and climb in it. First of all, why wasn’t the van locked on police property? Everything should be secured and locked,” said Nance.

The Nance family says Christina visited the department often for help and even called family members to pick her up from there from time to time. They went to Police headquarters the very next day wanting to see any surveillance video that may answer their questions and was told the investigator handling their case was out of the office.

They say no one has reached back out to them or even offered their condolences.

”We can start the healing process so we’ll know exactly what went on,” said Nance.

An autopsy will be performed this week to determine her cause of death. The Nance family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.