Heading to the Alabama National Fair? Download the free app

By Jasmine Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are heading to the Alabama National Fair, a free app will make planning your trip a lot easier.

The app is available for iPhones and Androids on the App Store, Google Play, and more. Using the app, users can access the latest fair schedule, get more information on parking, view security guidelines, and purchase fair tickets.

“We’re ready to be the great entertainers for the River Region community,” said Alabama National Fair Vice President Scott Williams.

Alabama National Fair Director of Sales & Marketing Terry Barber said they encourage people to download the app and make the most of their time at the fair.

“This is the best way to get the latest information on everything that happens at the fair. If there are any schedule changes, the app is updated immediately,” Barber said, “There are also maps and additional information on the app.”

